Fortnite: How to collect fireflies in the Weeping Woods

Week 10 of Fortnite’s third season is among us and, of course, it comes with a new wave of challenges to complete. In total, there are eight to finish — ranging from taking out enemies at specific locations, dealing a certain amount of damage with SMGs or shotguns, and even one for dancing on a mountain. There’s also a challenge for collecting fireflies in the Weeping Woods location, which is what we’re going to help you with in this guide.

Whether you’re having trouble locating this area, finding the fireflies, or staying alive long enough to collect them — this guide will give you all the tips and tricks you’ll need to get through it. Here’s how to collect fireflies from the Weeping Woods in Fortnite.

Weeping Woods is somewhat of a less populated area, as it’s not as jam-packed with buildings to explore for goodies. You’ll find it to the southwest of The Authority (the island in the middle of the map), and north of the Slurpy Swamp. Thankfully, this area is labeled on the map. As its name suggests, Weeping Woods is full of trees and has much more of a nature vibe than many of the other areas. Here, you’ll find a couple of log cabins, a playground for kids, and some fireflies for you to collect.

It’s recommended to land in this location straight away, but do be cautious of other players trying to do the same. If you see them, try to land out of their line of sight and quickly grab a weapon nearby to defend yourself. We opted to land by the cabins in the middle of this area, close to the playground so we could go inside to find loot.

Assuming no one is nearby, go ahead and run over to the water in front of the cabins. Here’s a great spot to look out for the fireflies. You’ll be able to see them flickering, and they usually come in packs. If one is close to you, the game will prompt you to collect it. We had luck finding fireflies by water, but if you can’t seem to get them to spawn, run around the area while looking for the flicker and you should see some in no time.

The other thing to mention is that the fireflies are easier to see at night, so if you’re not able to find them right away, give it some time and wait for it to be dark out. We also noticed that more seemed to spawn when it was dark, as well.

Since this challenge just went live, you’ll probably encounter more players in this area than normal, so it’s always best to bring a friend with you while you look for fireflies. You don’t need to find them all in one match, so even if you only grab one, your progress will save and you can come by next time to finish it up. Though, from our experience, we were able to complete this challenge in one game — in a couple of minutes, thanks to the frequent spawn rate of the fireflies.