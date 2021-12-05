Fortnite is down, and players have been’shaken for hours’ while the game updates, leaving characters ‘floating.’

Fortnite is down, and players have been left’shaking for hours’ as the game updates, leaving characters ‘floating.’

FORTNITE has gone offline for an update, leaving players “shaking for hours.”

While the servers are down, gamers have reported that their characters are “floating” in the middle of the ocean.

Outage tracker Down Detector has received thousands of reports, the majority of which are related to the game and its website.

The problems with the game began on Saturday evening, around 8 p.m. UK time, during a maintenance update for the game.

It’s unclear when Fortnite will be available again, but it could take a few hours.

According to PlayStation support, the game will go live around 3 p.m., according to a new rumour circulating on social media.

“RUMOR: According to this image, PlayStation support said the new season will launch at 10 a.m. ET on December 5!” reads the tweet.

“That’d be in about 16 hours…? It seems unlikely, but it’s possible!”

Meanwhile, gamers who have been without Fortnite for several hours have taken to Twitter to vent their dissatisfaction.

“Fortnite has been down for hours now,” one user complained.

Withdrawals have already begun.

“My heart is pounding and I’m shaking uncontrollably.”

I’ve tried 53 times to launch Fortnite since it went down, but to no avail.

“My life is in shambles.

Please, Epic Games, resurrect Fortnite.”

“It’s been 14 hours since Fortnite went down, and I don’t know what to do,” said another.

“My mother told me to go for a walk with my dog, but I’m not used to getting out of my room.”

“I’m terrified, worried, and I’ve started sweating uncontrollably, and when my father told me dinner was ready, I started crying.”

“@FortniteGame Is Fortnite down at the moment? My son is whining that he can’t play…” enquired a desperate parent.

“It’s been 12,5 hours since the fn went down, everything hurts, I don’t know what to do, and there’s no Fortnite for 12 hours,” another said.

