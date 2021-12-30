Fortnite is down once more due to server issues that prevented players from logging in during Winterfest 2021.

Players were unable to log in during Winterfest 2021 due to server issues.

FORTNITE is down once more, preventing fans from participating in Winterfest 2021.

The popular game appears to be experiencing server problems.

“We are investigating the login issues to the game,” the official Fortnite Status account tweeted.

“We’ll keep you updated as soon as the issues are resolved.”

Players attempting to participate in Winterfest 2021 have been hampered by the issues.

The problems began around 4 p.m. GMT and appear to be widespread.

There’s a severe connection problem, according to Downdetector.

Players are having difficulty logging in and accessing the website as a result of this.

More to come…

Keep checking back at Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the latest celebrity news, sports news, true-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.