Fortnite Is Finally On The Google Play Store

After a public dispute with Google over its mandatory 30 percent pay cut for in-app purchases, developer Epic Games has conceded to the company and released Fortnite on the Google Play Store.

The game was already available on Android devices, but users had to go through Epic Games’ website to download it. But now, Fortnite is on the Google Play Store, and you can pick it up or free.

Epic had submitted the battle royale to the digital storefront but quickly rescinded the decision once it saw how much Google took from earnings. In a December 2019 exchange with 9to5 Google, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney said that the 30 percent pay cut was “illegal in the case of a distribution platform with over 50 [percent] market share.” This disparity led Epic to keep Fortnite from the Google Play Store.

However, Epic turned a new leaf as it recognized the setbacks Google puts on games not distributed through the Google Play Store. In a statement to Polygon, Epic said that it “[came] to a basic realization: Google puts software downloadable outside of Google Play at a disadvantage, through technical and business measures such as scary, repetitive security pop-ups for downloaded and updated software, restrictive manufacturer and carrier agreements and dealings, Google public relations characterizing third-party software sources as malware, and new efforts such as Google Play Protect to outright block software obtained outside the Google Play store.”

Despite releasing Fortnite on the Google Play Store, Epic is intent on operating Fortnite on the Epic Games Store outside of Google’s digital storefront.

In other Fortnite news, rapper Travis Scott is scheduled to debut a new track inside the game later this week. Before the Astronomical concert goes live, players have the opportunity to pick up a bunch of Travis Scott-designed items, including emotes, outfits, and more.