Fortnite Lake Canoe, Camp Cod, Rainbow Rentals Locations (Week 6 Guide)

We’ve reached Week 6 of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, and the second batch of Meowscles’ Mischief challenges is now live. Like last week’s set, a few of the missions have you doing cat-themed things like destroying doghouses, but one asks you to dance in three specific locations: Lake Canoe, Camp Cod, and Rainbow Rentals. If you’re not sure where those are, we’ve put together this guide to show you where to go.

As usual, the three areas you need to visit for this challenge are spread out across the island. They’re not named locations, either, so they’re not readily displayed on the map. Fortunately, they’re not too hard to track down.

Lake Canoe is the lake just northwest of Retail Row; you’ll find it in grid square G5. Camp Cod is the island off the southernmost point of the map, in grid square G8. Finally, Rainbow Rentals is located on the beach southwest of Holly Hedges, in A6. You can see where all three locations are on the map below.

Now that you know where to go, all you need to do to complete this challenge is head to each of the three areas and us a dance emote. You don’t need to visit all three locations within a single match, either, so you should be able to clear this challenge fairly easily across a couple of different matches.

Season 2 of Fortnite is currently slated to end in April, so there are still a few more challenges on the way before the season ends. If you need help completing any from earlier in the season, we’ve rounded up all of our maps and guides in our Fortnite Season 2 challenges hub. Be sure to also check out our Fortnite Season 2 roundup to catch up on everything that’s new in Epic’s popular battle royale shooter this season.