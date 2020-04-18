Fortnite Midas’ Golden Llama: Where To Search Between Junk Yard, Gas Station, RV Campsite

Fortnite’s Week 9 challenges are now live on all platforms. This week brings us the first set of Midas’ Mission challenges, and fittingly, one of them asks you to search Midas’ golden llama between a junk yard, gas station, and RV campsite. If you’re having trouble tracking it down, this guide will show you where to go.

As the challenge teases, the golden llama is hidden somewhere between three specific locations. You don’t need to actually travel to each of them to find it, but you will at least need to know where they are on the map in order to suss out the llama’s hiding place.

The junk yard in question is Compact Cars, one of Season 2’s landmarks. It’s located in grid square G4, which is also where the gas station is. The RV campsite, meanwhile, is just to the north in grid square G3. That means the golden llama is hidden in the lower portion of G3, almost exactly in the middle between Frenzy Farm, Steamy Stacks, and Dirty Docks. You can see its precise location on the map below:

Now that we’ve figured out where the golden llama is, all you need to do is make your way to that area and search it. The llama isn’t actually hidden outdoors, but rather inside a small building with a car parked in front. Go inside and you’ll see the golden llama mounted on the wall. Interact with it when prompted and the challenge will be complete.

Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2 was originally scheduled to end on April 30, but Epic has now extended it into early June, giving you a bit more time to complete any weekly challenges from this season that you may have missed. If you need some help clearing those, you can find all of our maps and guides in our Fortnite Season 2 challenges roundup.