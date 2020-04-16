Fortnite Season 2 Is Being Extended, Season 3 Start Date Announced

Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2 is being extended, developer Epic Games has announced. This season was originally scheduled to end later this month, on April 30, but it will now run until June 4, when Season 3 of the battle royale game is planned to begin.

Now that Season 2 will be running for several more weeks, Epic says there will be “lots” of additional content coming to the game. “We have multiple game updates on the way that will deliver fresh gameplay, new Challenges, bonus XP, and a couple more surprises up our sleeve!” the developer teased in a blog post.

This certainly isn’t the first time Epic has extended a season of Fortnite. Season 1 of Chapter 2 was similarly extended by several weeks from its original December 2019 end date into February 2020. During that additional time, the developer held numerous events in the game, including a Star Wars Episode IX preview and a Harley Quinn crossover event.

Season 2 has its own comic book crossover. Battle Pass owners can unlock a Deadpool skin by clearing some of this season’s Deadpool challenges. An alternate, unmasked Deadpool skin can also be unlocked by completing Week 8’s Deadpool missions, which ask you to find Deadpool’s pool floaty and dance at Deadpool’s Yacht party.

Season 2’s extension means you have more time to complete any weekly challenges you may not have gotten around to from this season. If you need help clearing those, you can find all of our maps and guides in our complete Fortnite Season 2 challenges roundup.