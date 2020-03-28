Fortnite Secret Passage Locations Map (Week 6 Challenge Guide)

It’s Week 6 of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, and that means the second set of Meowscles’ Mischief challenges is now live for Battle Pass owners. Like the first batch, some of the challenges are themed after the Meowscles skin, so you’ll be doing cat-like things like destroying doghouses. One challenge that may give you some trouble, however, is to ride the Steamy Stacks, a zipline, and use a Secret Passage.

Steamy Stacks is easy enough to find on the island, and there’s a zipline directly south of it, so the first two steps of this challenge shouldn’t be too difficult to accomplish. Secret Passages, however, might be trickier to track down, so we’ve put together this map and guide to help you out.

Secret Passages are among the new spy-themed features Epic introduced to Fortnite at the start of Season 2. Fortunately, there are a number of them scattered all around the island, and you only need to use one to complete this challenge, so it shouldn’t be too difficult. We’ve marked down the locations of all the Secret Passages we’ve found below. We’ve also highlighted Steamy Stacks and the zipline south of it in case you need help finding those as well.

Now that you know where a bunch of Secret Passages are located, all you need to do is use one to complete that step of the mission. However, unlike the other Week 6 challenge that asks you to dance at Lake Canoe, Camp Cod, and Rainbow Rentals, you need to finish all three steps within a single match, so your best bet would be to pick a Secret Passage that’s close to Steamy Stacks and the zipline so you can complete the challenge quickly.

Season 2 of Fortnite is slated to end in April, so there are still a few more weeks of challenges in the pipeline before Season 3 arrives. If you need help completing any previous ones, we’ve rounded up all of our maps and guides in our Fortnite Season 2 challenges hub. Be sure to also check out our Fortnite Season 2 roundup to catch up on everything that’s new in Epic’s popular battle royale shooter this season.