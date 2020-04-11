Fortnite Skye Sword Locations: Where To Search Skye’s Sword In A Stone In High Places

Fortnite Season 2’s Week 8 challenges are now live on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, and mobile. This week brings the second set of Skye’s Adventure challenges, and one of the more difficult ones asks you to search Skye’s sword in a stone in high places. If you need help tracking those down, this guide will show you where you need to go.

There are several swords hidden around the map, and as the challenge teases, they’re typically located in high places like mountaintops. You need to track down five swords to complete the challenge, but we’ve found at least nine of them across the island, giving you plenty of options. We’ve marked down the locations of all the swords we’ve found on below.

Once you know where the swords are hidden, this challenge simply becomes a matter of tracking down five of them. After you’ve made your way to a sword, interact with it when prompted for your progress to be counted. Repeat the process until you’ve searched five swords and the challenge will be complete.

This isn’t the only Week 8 challenge that may give you some trouble; you’ll also need to fly a Choppa under a purple, red, and blue steel bridge. If you need help completing that or any other challenge from this season, you can find all of our maps and guides in our Fortnite Season 2 challenges roundup.