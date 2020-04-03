Fortnite: The Shark, Rapid’s Rest, And Gorgeous Gorge Locations Guide

Fortnite’s Week 7 challenges have arrived on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile. This week brings us the first batch of Skye’s Adventure challenges, and one of the seemingly trickier missions asks you to visit three specific locations: The Shark, Rapid’s Rest, and Gorgeous Gorge. If you need help tracking those places down, we’ve put together this map and guide to show you where to go.

As usual, the areas you need to visit to complete this challenge are spread out across the map, but they’re not too difficult to find. The Shark is the most obvious; it’s the island in the northwest corner of the map, in grid square B1. Gorgeous Gorge is located between The Agency and Lazy Lake in grid square E5, and Rapid’s Rest is directly southeast of it in grid square G6. You can see where all three areas are on the map below.

Now that we know where The Shark, Rapid’s Rest, and Gorgeous Gorge are located, the challenge is quite simple. All you need to do to complete it is visit all three areas. You don’t need to perform any kind of action in each place or visit them within a single match, either, so you can clear the mission without any trouble just by landing at each of the locations across different matches.

Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2 is slated to end this month, so there’s still a little time left to complete any weekly challenges you may not have gotten to yet. If you need help mopping those up, you can find more maps and guides in our Fortnite Season 2 challenges roundup.