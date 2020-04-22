Fortnite Update 12.41: Here’s What The New Patch Does

Update: The Fortnite 12.41 update is out now, and as per usual, Epic has not provided any official patch notes. The game’s official Trello board does point out some of the specific problems that are addressed, such as those involving Midas’ Golden Touch, crashes when double-clicking items in a chest, and a disappearing UI. In terms of new features, the main highlight seems to be setting up the Travis Scott concert, with new challenges added that tie into the event that takes place later this week. The original story follows.

The next Fortnite update is arriving very soon, and as usual there will be a brief downtime while the game updates to v12.41. You can expect an update on Tuesday April 21, and downtime will begin at 2 AM ET (6 AM UTC).

This is familiar to Fortnite fans by now, of course, but as we move into Season 2 Week 10, it’s good to be prepared–especially if you haven’t done the Week 9 challenges yet.

You can also expect a free gift when you sign in after the 12.41 update–thanks to the success of Fortnite Trivia in the Epic-owned Houseparty app, everyone’s getting a free wrap.

It’s going to be a big week for Fortnite, as the game is also going to host a virtual performance from Travis Scott, debuting a new song. Click through the link for times and dates.