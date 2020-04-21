Fortnite Update 12.41–When It Hits, And When To Expect Downtime

The next Fortnite update is arriving very soon, and as usual there will be a brief downtime while the game updates to v12.41. You can expect an update on Tuesday April 21, and downtime will begin at 2 AM ET (6 AM UTC).

This is familiar to Fortnite fans by now, of course, but as we move into Season 2 Week 10, it’s good to be prepared–especially if you haven’t done the Week 9 challenges yet.

You can also expect a free gift when you sign in after the 12.41 update–thanks to the success of Fortnite Trivia in the Epic-owned Houseparty app, everyone’s getting a free wrap.

It’s going to be a big week for Fortnite, as the game is also going to host a virtual performance from Travis Scott, debuting a new song. Click through the link for times and dates.