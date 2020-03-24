Fortnite v12.21 downtime detailed: Here’s what to expect

Hot on the heels of its most recent update comes yet another patch for Fortnite, bringing the game to version 12.21. Epic revealed the downtime plans on Monday, stating that the update will be rolling out earlier than it usually does. Once it arrives, players will likely get access to some new cosmetics and more, but the company been unusually quiet about what it has planned.

Epic usually releases its Fortnite updates on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 4AM ET, but it will be dropping version 12.21 a bit earlier at 2AM ET / 11PM PT, the company said in a downtime tweet. The company, in predictable fashion, has not told players what it has planned for this update (and we shouldn’t expect to get patch notes, either).

Sometimes, these updates are the source of big leaks that reveal what will be coming in the next update after it — that’s not the case this time, however. Everything has been relatively quiet when it comes to data-miners and there’s precious little to gather from the official Fortnite news feed. Lucas7yoshi has leaked tomorrow’s Item Shop, however:

3/24/2020 Shop

— Lucas7yoshi – Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) March 24, 2020

An Epic employee recently teased on Reddit that it has ‘unbelievable things’ planned for Fortnite‘s future, but it’s unlikely that we’ll see something stunning arrive tomorrow. It is possible that the update will bring something involving the game’s Deadpool tie-in, but fans will have to wait until tomorrow to see whether anything comes from that.

A number of changes have been made to the game in recent days, but most of them involve bug fixes and tweaks. The Remote Explosives weapon was nerfed late last week, for example, and the company recently removed some Slurp Trucks because a bug caused them to randomly disappear.