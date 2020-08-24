Fortnite Week 10 Challenge Guide: How to Complete ‘Apres Ski Dance,’ Plus, Apple Locations You Need to Know

Fortnite will have another set of challenges in its Week 10 that will surely excite the players. One of the tasks will make you dance in the snowy mountains.

Also Read: League of Legends K-Pop Group K/DA’s Will Comeback With The New Single Titled ‘The Baddest’

Fortnite: Season 3’s Week 10 challenges will arrive on Aug. 24. Players will need to dance for 10 seconds in one of the tasks called “Apres Ski Dance” challenge. However, you must first find the location before you can complete it since it is not a named place.

Also Read: Microsoft Flight Simulator Users Spotted Unusual 212-story Skyscraper Spawning in Melbourne’s Suburbs

Finding the location can be a tough task to do. To help you complete the challenge, here’s a quick guide to complete it and find its place.

Apres Ski Dance challenge must be completed in the ski house on the southern edge of the island in the E8 tile. Once you successfully pinpoint the place, you’ll see a fireplace and different ski-adjacent items scattered in front of the ski house.

Inside the house, you need to activate a dance emote for 10 seconds on the dance floor to complete the challenge. The dance floor can be found in the back corner of the lodge. You’ll receive 35,000 experience points after finishing the Apres Ski Dance challenge.

Fortnite players 13-years-old and above can win amazing prizes by only eating apples during the #FreeFortnite Cup. The one who can consume the most number of apples will come out the winner.

Xbox One, PS4, and gaming laptop are included in the prizes. However, players should still need to grab a gun since there will be lots of competitors. The freebies are all in Epic’s service in the social media war against Apple after the game was banned in the App Store.

The best place to munch apples will be the Orchard, which is located just north of Frenzy Farm. Since it is the most abundant location, almost all of the players will go there. So, here are some of the alternative places.

-The Authority

-Homely Hills

-Between Gorgeous Gorge and the pond with the Island that has big trees

-The pond northwest of Holly Hedges

-The Yacht

-Catty Corner

For more news updates about Fortnite and other battle royale games, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Also Read: [LEAK] Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass: Who Will Be the 8th Marvel Skin?

This article is owned by TechTimes,

Written by: Giuliano de Leon.