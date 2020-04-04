Fortnite Week 7 Deadpool Challenges: Where To Find Deadpool’s Pistols And Enter A Port-A-Potty

Fortnite Season 2’s Deadpool skin has officially arrived. Battle Pass owners can now unlock the character skin by completing this week’s pair of Deadpool challenges. Like those from previous weeks, these two tasks are fairly straightforward, but if you need help clearing them, we’ve put together this guide on where to find Deadpool’s pistols and enter a phone booth or port-a-potty.

Like previous Deadpool challenges, this task doesn’t require you to hop into a match; rather, you’ll find the two pistols around the main HQ. The first is laying conspicuously under the table that displays this season’s challenges, while the second is located by the barbells in the lower right-hand corner of Meowscles’ room. Simply click on each of the pistols to collect them and you’ll complete the challenge.

The second of Week 7’s Deadpool challenges does require you to hop into a match, but it is likewise very simple. All you need to do is enter a phone booth or port-a-potty. There are several of each scattered around the island, and you only need to enter one of them to complete the mission.

The easiest place to find either is at The Agency right in the center of the island, but you can see where a few others are located in our phone booth locations guide. After you’ve completed both of these Deadpool challenges, the Deadpool skin will be yours.

Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2 is slated to end this month, so there’s a little time left to complete this season’s other weekly challenge, including Week 7’s batch, which ask you to hide in Creepin’ Cardboard at the Box Factory and visit The Shark, Rapid’s Rest, and Gorgeous Gorge, among other things. You can find more maps and guides in our Fortnite Season 2 challenges roundup.