Fortnite Week 9 Challenges Solved! Where to Find Hydro 16 and Solve 7 Challenges

Fortnite‘s Season 3 Week 9 is nowhere on Thursday, Aug. 13. If you have enjoyed finding the Motorboat Mayhem Time Trial on week 8, you’d probably have the same feels with the newest Fortnite week. Using the recent 13.40 update patch, vehicles continue to be a huge help in searching for tasks. If you want to have heads up on the game, here are the game guides we collected to finish the seven challenges all-in-one seating.

Like most of the traditional Season 3 challenges, the Week 9 is as simple as the Week 8. Players only need to find the location they are needed to finish the tasks in a group of islands.

To summarize missions on Week 9, you need first to open seven chests at Pleasant Park. Make sure to be skillful in taking down three enemy players located at the Fortilla. Get the vehicle parked at the Catty Corner, while looking for the tools you needed when you arrive at Hydro 16.

Sounds simple, right? Well, it is not. If that explanation sounds too vague, here’s the elaborated challenges to be accomplished on Week 9:

So far, the challenges looked exactly the same as other Season 3 challenges. If you are a regular player of Fortnite, you would know exactly where are the chests at Pleasant Park and Ammo Boxes at Misty Meadows located. Collect all those from the said location and get two challenges checked on your list.

Eliminating Henchmen or Marauders can be the tricky one. Here’s a tip on this challenge: make sure to strategize how you and your teammates will kill them. Dexerto notes that it is better to head to The Authority first and kill the Henchman that patrols the place.

Since there will be visiting other Henchman on the area, you and your teammates would likely finish the required 70 quotas faster when they are lured in one place.

When you switched to Fortilla, grab the chance also to kill enemies in the area.





Where is ‘Hydro 16’

We are now left with few more challenges like gassing up the vehicle at Catty Corner and finding where the heck is the Hydro 16.

For the vehicle part, the Catty Corder is a small island on the map. Make sure to ride a car to get there, or else it’ll take too much of your time. Once you’re in, you can gas the vehicle.

Camp Cod has now resurfaced water, by the way. So that’s like a free challenge for players.

This leaves us to last one challenge: find where the Hydro 16 is and collect metals. GameSpot already gave us hints on where to find it.

“Hydro 16 is a dam located on the D7 tile of the map southeast from Weeping Woods. It’s got multiple metal generators, brick buildings, and tons of cars scattered around it,” hinted by GameSpot.

Once you collected all the required metals, you’ll receive 35,000 experience points. Not bad, right?

