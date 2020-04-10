Fortnite: Where Are Blue, Red, And Purple Steel Bridge Locations?

It’s Week 8 of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 8, and the second set of Skye’s Adventure challenges is now live on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch, and mobile. This week’s missions run the gamut from searching chests at landmarks to hitting pistol headshots, but one of the more involved challenges asks you to fly a Choppa under the purple, red, and blue steel bridges. If you’re not sure where those are, this guide will point you in the right direction.

There are several colored bridges around Fortnite’s map, but this challenge asks you to specifically fly under the purple, red, and blue ones. The purple steel bridge can be found in grid square C6, north of Slurpy Swamp; the red steel bridge is south of Pleasant Park in grid square D3; and the blue steel bridge is east of Pleasant Park in E2. You can see where all three bridges are located on the map below, along with the other colored bridges.

Now that we know where the colored bridges are, you need to get in a Choppa and fly beneath them. You can find the vehicle at just about any helipad around the island, but there’s one conveniently in Pleasant Park, which is near two of the bridges you need to visit. We’d recommend landing there, hopping in a Choppa, and flying beneath the blue and red bridges first before making your way to the purple one.

We’re nearing the end of Season 2, but there’s still a little time left to complete any earlier weekly challenges from this season. If you need help clearing those, we’ve collected all of our maps and guides in our Fortnite Season 2 challenges roundup.