Fortnite: Where Are Greasy Graves, Hayman, The Agency Locations?

14 SHARES Share Tweet

Fortnite’s Week 10 challenges are now live. This week introduces a new batch of Midas’ Mission challenges, including one that tasks you with finding three locations in one match: Greasy Graves, Hayman, and The Agency. If you need help finding those, this guide will show you where you need to go. You’ll be able to complete the challenge in no time and get back to rocking out to Travis Scott.

Of the three areas you need to visit to complete this challenge, The Agency should be the easiest to find; it’s located directly in the center of the map, so you can’t miss it. The other two areas–Hayman and Greasy Graves–may be a bit more obscure, but they are fortunately not too far off from The Agency–although they are in opposite directions.

Hayman, as you might have guessed, is by Frenzy Farm, in grid square E4. Greasy Graves, meanwhile, is located between Holly Hedges and Weeping Woods, in grid square C5. You can see the exact locations of all three areas on the map below:

As previously stated, you need to visit all three areas in a single match, which makes this mission a little trickier to complete than other challenges of this nature. While you may be drawn to The Agency first since it’s the easiest of the three to find, a better bet would be to land at the Hayman and then make your way to the other two areas in order. Fortunately, you can find a motorboat docked by The Agency, which should help you get to Greasy Graves fairly quickly.

Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 2 is slated to begin on June 4, which means you still have some time left to complete any weekly challenges you may have missed from Season 2. That also means developer Epic Games still has a lot of content in store for the game this season, including a Travis Scott Astronomical concert, which comes alongside its own set of challenges. If you need help completing any earlier missions, you can find more maps and guides in our Fortnite Season 2 challenges roundup.