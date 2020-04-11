Fortnite: Where To Find Deadpool’s Pool Floaty (Week 8 Challenge)

A new set of Deadpool challenges has arrived in Fortnite. As usual, Week 8’s batch consists of two challenges, and if you complete both of them, you’ll unlock an unmasked Deadpool skin. The challenges are once again fairly straightforward, but if you need help completing them, here’s where to find Deadpool’s pool floaty and dance at dance at Deadpool’s Yacht party.

As has been the case every week, the first Week 8 Deadpool challenge doesn’t require you to jump into a match at all; you can find Deadpool’s pool floaty around the main HQ. Specifically, the floaty is on the floor of Skye’s room, in the lower right corner of the screen. Once you spot the floaty, simply click on it and the challenge will be complete.

The second Week 8 Deadpool challenge does require you to jump into a match, but it is similarly straightforward. First, you need to head to the Yacht, the large ship off the coast of Fortnite’s island in grid square H1. Once you’ve made your way to the area, which is now decked out in Deadpool decorations, simply use a dance emote to complete the challenge and unlock the unmasked Deadpool skin.

We’re nearing the end of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2, but there’s still some time left to complete any weekly challenges you may have missed from earlier in the season. You can find all of our maps and guides for the trickier tasks in our Fortnite Season 2 challenges roundup.