Fortnite’s new season has been delayed

Fortnite’s next season has been delayed, Epic Games announced on Tuesday.

Epic pushed the start of the new season out more than a month: from April 30 to June 4. This is the first time that season 3 has been delayed, but it isn’t the first delay for Fortnite Chapter 2. The updated game’s first season lasted months longer than was originally planned with numerous delays hitting on the way to the season 2.

While these delays may come as a disappointment to fans that were excited to see what changes Epic had in-store for the upcoming season, the developer says that Fortnite will have plenty of content to keep players busy.

In the blog post where it announced the delay, Epic mentions multiple game updates that will include new challenges, bonus XP, “fresh gameplay,” and “surprises.” For now, it’s unclear what those things might be, but in the past Epic has offered things like Overtime Challenges after delayed seasons, which sometimes gave players next season’s battle pass for free if they complete the challenges.

