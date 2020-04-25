Fortnite’s Travis Scott event drew over 12.3 million players at its premiere

18 SHARES Share Tweet

Travis Scott’s in-game Fortnite tour brought a record number of players online. Epic Games announced Friday that over 12.3 million concurrent players joined Scott’s in-game concert.

The event started with a giant version of Scott performing some of his most recognizable songs, but quickly evolved into something stranger and more exciting. As Scott moved through his songs, more and more effects started to appear. There were lightning storms, back-up dancers made of fire, a gravity flip that turned players upside down, and finally what seemed like a trip through space.

Travis Scott’s Fortnite event was more than a concert

This isn’t the first time that a musician has helped Fortnite break records. Early last year Marshmello’s in-game concert helped push Epic’s battle royale to new heights with 10.7 million players. However, the attendance for the Travis Scott event has clearly blown that record out of the water.

For players that missed out on the event the first (or second) time around, there are a few more chances to catch it before it goes away on April 25.

Only On PlayStation PS4 Bundle