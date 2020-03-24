Four kids send their bad parents on a dangerous vacation in the trailer for Netflix’s latest animated film

What do you do if your self-absorbed parents don’t give a flying fadoodle about your well-being? The Willoughby children have an answer for that: send their parents on a dangerous vacation and find a new family.

Netflix’s newest animated movie, The Willoughbys, is based on the children’s book of the same name by Lois Lowry. The book parodies various children’s stories with happy endings, as the Willoughby children seek out their own happy ending — or at “least a satisfyingly maudlin one.”

It’s like A Series of Unfortunate Events, but with a dash more optimism baked into the overall message. After the Willoughby children are left alone, a plucky nanny (voiced by Maya Rudolph) comes to take care of them. But with family services on their tail — children need to have parents, they say — the Willoughbys are on the run, setting off to find what the true meaning of family is.

Also joining the voice cast are Will Forte, Alessia Cara, Jane Krakowski, Martin Short, Ricky Gervais, and Terry Crews.

The Willoughbys hits Netflix on April 22.