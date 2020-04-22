Four new cousins ​​of suspected covid-19 bats discovered

Bats play a critical role in human life: They pollinate our crops, eat disease-carrying mosquitoes, and carry disease themselves. However, they are great strangers. There are more than 1,400 species, of which 25% have been registered by science in the last 15 years. Actually, for the most part we don’t know how they evolved, where they live, and how they interact with the world around them. According to experts, that lack of knowledge can be dangerous: the more we know about bats, the better we can protect them and defend ourselves against the diseases they can transmit, something that has been evident with the new coronavirus that has spread throughout the planet.

A team from the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago have announced the discovery of at least four new species of African leaf-nosed bats, cousins ​​of the horseshoe bats that served as hosts for the covid-19 virus. “There are 25 or 30 species of horseshoe bats in China, and no one can determine which was involved. We owe it to ourselves to learn more about them and their relatives, ”says Bruce Patterson, museum curator of mammals and lead author of the article. None of them have a troublesome disease today, “but we don’t know if that will always be the case. And we don’t even know how many species there are, “says Terry Demos, a postdoctoral researcher in Patterson’s lab and lead author on the paper.

Leaf-nosed bats in the Hipposideridae family get their common name from the elaborate fins on the skin of their noses that they use as radar dishes to focus their calls and help catch their prey. The family spans Africa, Asia and Australia, but its African members are little known to science due to lack of research and political unrest in the areas where they are located.

To gain a better understanding of how leaf-nosed bats are distributed and how they relate to one another, researchers and their colleagues at Kenya’s Maasai Mara University and Kenya National Museums and Field Museum conducted research. genetics with museum specimens collected in various parts of Africa over the past decades. In several cases, one supposedly widespread species proved to be several genetically distinct that just looked alike: they were new species hidden from the naked eye. Their DNA suggested their different evolutionary stories.

Genetic research indicated at least four new species of bats. They do not yet have official names, but, according to the authors, they give us an idea of ​​how much we have left to learn about bats in Africa.

Even roses have viruses

Patterson and Demos say this discovery takes on special importance in the Covid-19 era. The new species of leaf-nosed bats did not play a role in the coronavirus pandemic, but their sister family of horseshoe bats did. Horseshoe bats transmitted the new coronavirus to other mammals (possibly endangered pangolins), which then transmitted the disease to humans. It is not the first time that humans contract a disease from bats, which appear more capable of transmission than most other mammals.

As the researchers explain, it’s not that bats are exceptionally dirty or covered in viruses. “All organisms have viruses. The roses in his garden too, “says Patterson. “We worry about viruses when it comes to the flu and pandemics, but they are part of nature and many are harmless.” But while all animals carry viruses, bats seem especially good at passing them on to humans. It may be because bats are some of the most social mammals, living in colonies of up to 20 million individuals. “Because they clump together and care for each other, it doesn’t take long for a pathogen to move from one end of the colony to the other,” says Patterson.

Incredible athletes

The other possible reasons why bats are prone to spreading disease can be attributed to their ability to fly. Flying is the most expensive way to move vigorously. If you skin a bat, it looks like Super ‘mouse’, they barely have guts, they are all shoulders and chest muscles. They are amazing athletes, “says Patterson. And since flying is such hard work, they have a high metabolism and a strong immune system, and their DNA is really good to repair when it is damaged. This additional resistance means that bats can harbor disease-causing agents without getting sick themselves; That same dose can be harmful to humans who come into contact with bats.

And while these bats typically don’t have much contact with humans, the more people destroy bat habitats and are exposed to them through hunting and consuming their meat, the more likely they are to get their viruses. “Unless you try to look for bats, either to harass or kill them, it is very, very unlikely that they will infect you,” says Demos.

Other coronaviruses

The researchers also note that while horseshoe bats are related to the spread of covid-19, it is important to study leaf-nosed bats to help prevent future outbreaks. “Leaf-nosed bats carry coronaviruses, not the strain that is affecting humans right now, but it certainly is not the last time that a virus will be transmitted from a wild mammal to humans,” says Demos. “If we have a better understanding of what these bats are, we will be better prepared if that happens.”

The researchers also emphasize that we must ensure that humans do not harm bats in hopes of curbing the disease. “These bats have a place in nature and perform essential ecological functions, and we cannot allow our terror of Covid to disarm natural ecological systems,” says Patterson. .