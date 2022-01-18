Francesca Allen and the Gale twins, both from Love Island, were named and shamed TODAY for breaking Instagram rules.

LOVE Island’s Francesca Allen and Belle Hassan have been named and shamed for breaking Instagram ad rules.

Jess and Eve Gale, Anna Vakili, and Jodie Marsh are among the influencers who have been found to ignore advertising watchdog warnings about paid posts on multiple occasions.

If a company pays a social media celebrity to promote a product on their page, they must declare it with a prominent (hashtag)ad.

As a result, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has decided to run their own Instagram ads, exposing the six stars for their failure to resolve the issue.

Amber Gill has also been warned that she may face the same punishment.

If their latest step fails, officials will consider asking tech giants to remove undeclared ad posts by repeat offenders entirely.

The regulator launched a website in June to keep track of influencers who fail to make advertisements clear.

Tyne-Lexy Clarson, Scott Timlin, Vicky Pattison, and Nikki Ryan are all on the watchlist, and will be for at least three months.

For the time being, the name and shame ads will appear on Instagram feeds of users interested in Allen, Hassan, the Gale twins, Vakili, and Marsh, until officials are satisfied that they are being more upfront.

“The UK’s ad regulator has sanctioned [Name] for failing to declare ads on this platform,” the message reads.

“Be aware that brands may have paid for the products and services recommended or featured by this influencer.

“Asa.org.uk’s non-compliant social media influencer page is updated on a regular basis to keep consumers informed about those who break these rules.”

“For the minority of influencers who consistently fail to disclose their paid-for posts, it’s important that their social media followers are informed,” said Shahriar Coupal of the ASA.

“We’re using targeted ads to highlight the breaches of six social media personalities to the very same audience they’re trying to influence in a new front of enforcement activity.”

“We’ll stop running ads until they make the necessary changes to their disclosure practices.”

“However, if noncompliance persists, we will pursue more direct enforcement methods.”

