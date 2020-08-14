Free 2D fighting game Brawlhalla gets a mobile release, supports crossplay

Brawlhalla, a free-to-play 2D fighting with more than 40 million players, was released on mobile for both iOS and Android devices.

The game was already available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC, but now mobile players can get in on the action with full crossplay support. This means that someone with an iPhone could take on a PS4 player in a real-life match.

Mobile players will be able to customize their touchscreen controls, as well as sync controllers to their devices if they wish to do so. During the next two weeks, all players on any platform will get a free skin when they log into the game, Ubisoft said in a release.

The game features 50 characters to choose from, and a plethora of game modes, which include 10 games that support eight players at a time. Other game modes include Online Ranked 1v1, Online Ranked 2v2, 4 Player Online Free for All, and Crossplay Custom Rooms, where players on different platforms can choose from a load of custom matches. There’s also a training room and solo modes.

Brawlhalla is mostly reminiscent of the Super Smash Bros. games from Nintendo, and plays similarly. Players are dropped into an arena, and their objective is to knock each other around so they can’t make their way back to solid ground. Just like Smash Bros., the more a player gets bashed around, the easier they are to remove from the stage. Items like spike balls, mines, and bombs drop to help players, and each player has two weapon modes.

The game was officially released in 2017 after a beta in 2015 by developer Blue Mammoth Games, which was bought by Ubisoft in 2018. The game features several crossover characters as well, from Rayman, Shovel Knight, Tomb Raider, Adventure Time, and Steven Universe, among others.

The game is free to play but also features a season 1 battle pass for $20, which is 85 tiers of exclusive rewards. This also unlocks more characters, which can also be found by earning coins from playing matches. The game has been praised for its crisp online play, visuals, and controls. A community has coalesced itself around the title, and every year since 2016, The Brawlhalla World Championship takes place, with a $100,000 prize pool.