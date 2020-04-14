Free Final Fantasy 7 Remake Mobile Wallpapers Up For Grabs Now

I started Final Fantasy VII Remake right when it unlocked recently and have actually been either playing it or thinking of it since. Also when I grab my phone to examine social networks, I’m welcomed with messages concerning this exceptional game. Now when I get my phone, however, I instantaneously see a snazzy wallpaper featuring Cloud Strife. To celebrate, Final Fantasy VII Remake’s launch, Square Enix is distributing seven different mobile wallpapers via the Final Fantasy Portal application on iOS as well as Android.

The wallpapers are based upon crucial art for Final Fantasy VII’s primary characters. There are 2 for Cloud, 2 for Sephiroth, and one for Tifa, Aerith, and Barret. Regretfully, there aren’t histories available for Jessie, Biggs, and also Wedge, every one of whom have actually been offered great individualities in the remake.

To get the wallpapers, you’ll have to download and install the Final Fantasy Portal application on your smart phone. After downloading, head over to the Exchange in the application, as well as you’ll see all seven wallpapers right at the top. You have to authorize right into your Square Enix account to declare them.

As for the video game itself, you should not miss out on out on it if you have a PS4. It gained a 10/10 in our Final Fantasy VII Remake review. If you’re wanting to secure a physical duplicate– which are tough ahead by– have a look at our Final Fantasy VII Remake buying overview. There’s also some terrific FF7 Remake merch readily available to pre-order now.