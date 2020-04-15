Free Games You Can Play Right Now: Assassin’s Creed 2, Uncharted 4, And More

Many of us are stuck inside for the foreseeable future. To help people kill the time, online storefronts and developers are giving away a bunch of free games right now, including games for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and mobile. Because there are so many freebies floating around right now, we’ve rounded up all the games that are free for a limited time so you can easily claim any you’re interested in. This list won’t include any games that are normally free-to-play–like Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Apex Legends–but you’re sure to find something to fall in love with, whether it’s an old PC classic, a must-play iPhone game, or a brand-new game.

The freebies span multiple platforms and storefronts, with most of the options available on PC from stores like Steam, GOG, and Itch.io. Notably, you can snag Close to the Sun and Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments for free on Epic. Ubisoft also announced it’s doing a full month of game giveaways and free trials.

Of course, it’s important to remember you may already be subscribed to a service that gives you access to free monthly games. PlayStation Plus, Xbox Live Gold, and Twitch Prime all currently have free games available for the month of April.

On top of that, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is currently $1 for your first month. Ultimate gives you access to a huge library of games on both Xbox One and PC, in addition to all the benefits from Xbox Live Gold, including those free monthly games. There are a number of other similar services like PlayStation Now, EA Access, Origin Access, and UPlay+.

We’ll keep this list updated as more free games become available, so stay tuned throughout the week. In the meantime, check out all the free games you can claim on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and mobile below. If you’re looking for more recommendations, check out some of the best movies, TV shows, and games to get for social distancing.