Free Streaming Service Trials And Live TV You Can Use Right Now

Because of the the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, many people across the world are stuck inside, looking for something to do. And adding streaming services to your collection can be costly, especially if someone is out of work for the time being. However, both Sling and Hulu are offering a little bit of live TV to keep people entertained while they are stuck inside.

The live TV streaming service Sling has a 14-day free trial, and you do not need a credit card in order to sign up. You’ll get more than 45 channels, 10 hours of cloud DVR, 50k on-demand shows and movies, and the ability to watch on three screens. While many states are currently shelter in place, Sling is helping people feel comfortable with staying home with this offer.

After the 14-day trial, there are different tiers for Sling available. The Blue or Orange tier is $30 a month, and both tiers together is $45. Both tiers have various channels included in them.

Hulu’s free live TV is much more limited, offering those who subscribe to either the ad-supported or ad-free versions of the service access to live stream ABC News. This applies to those who don’t already have Live TV through the streaming service. Hulu’s majority shareholder is Disney, the parent company of ABC. There is no news as to how long this will last, but Hulu made a statement in an e-mail announcing the inclusion of the channel: “During this time of uncertainty, we now offer ABC News Live on your current Hulu plan for continuous coverage of all the latest news and live events on the novel coronavirus pandemic, including a daily show on what you should know about COVID-19 and live updates from federal and local officials across the country.”

The service currently offers a one-month free trial. After that, the ad-supported version costs $6 a month, ad-free for $12 a month, and Hulu + Live TV is $55 a month. Or you can bundle the ad-supported version of Hulu with Disney+ and ESPN+ for $13.

Hulu wants to keep the public informed, and Sling wants to entertain them. For a detailed breakdown of all the current streaming services, make sure to check out the best streaming services for 2020. If you’re interested in more streaming service news, check out what’s coming to Netflix, Hulu, Shudder, Crackle, and Disney+ for the month of April as well.