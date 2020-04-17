Free-To-Play Dead By Daylight Mobile Game Out Now

A mobile version of Dead by Daylight, the asymmetrical survival horror game, is now live worldwide on Android and iOS, developer Behaviour Interactive announced. Check out the launch trailer below.

The game, which soft-launched to a limited userbase in 2019, has been optimized for mobile devices with scaled-back graphics and touch-sensitive controls. Aside from fitting into a much smaller device, Dead By Daylight Mobile is the same 4v1 survival horror experience. And it features the same content as its PC and console counterparts, including iconic killers like Halloween’s Michael Myers, Stranger Things’ Demogorgon, and more. Dead By Daylight Mobile is free to download for everyone.

In other Dead By Daylight news, the game’s newest DLC is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The Chains of Hate expansion includes a new Killer, another Survivor, and a wild west-themed map and costs $8. It’s unclear if this DLC pack will make its way to Dead By Daylight Mobile.

We scored the game a 6/10 in our original Dead By Daylight review, saying, “Dead by Daylight executes the concept of a competitive horror game well, but only to a point. The poor matchmaking and the highly exploitable scoring system make Dead by Daylight less competitive than it should be, resulting in gameplay which doesn’t resemble the horror experience it sets out to be.”