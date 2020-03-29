Free-To-Play FPS Warface Hits An Impressive Milestone On Switch

The free-to-play first-person shooter Warface–which originally came out in 2013 for PC and 2014 for Xbox 360–has reached one million players a month after launching on Nintendo Switch, publisher My.Games announced.

Developers Allods Team and Crytek shared some interesting in-game statistics alongside this announcement. These include players completing nearly 500,000 PvP matches, and PvE missions and co-op Special Operations being the Switch’s most popular modes. Further, total playtime on the Switch has surpassed 83,000 days since launch. Earlier this year, My.Games’ head of global publishing Alexey Izotov said a lack of shooters could benefit Warface–and this new player milestone seems to corroborate this.

In addition to this announcement, Allods Team confirmed plans to release Warface’s next big update on all three platforms–PlayStation 4, Switch, and Xbox One–simultaneously. While what this update will contain remains unknown for now, the studio said it will arrive sometime this summer.

Warface hit the Nintendo Switch on February 18, 2020, but has been on PS4 and Xbox One since 2018. In our original 2013 Warface review, we scored the game a 6/10, saying at the time that “the collaborative dynamic of co-op missions is the real draw, but the generic presentation and uninspired competitive combat don’t take enough risks to push beyond what you’ve see done before.”