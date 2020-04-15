Free Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey Downloads Available Now on PS4

Play At Home begins

Following the recent announcement of Sony’s Play at Home initiative to combat the Coronavirus, the two PlayStation 4 games being made available for free can now be downloaded from the PlayStation Store. Those being Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey. Players residing in EU territories can grab the two titles right now, while US user will have to wait a few more hours until 8pm PDT.

You can trigger those downloads through the store’s online page, with Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection available for free via this link and Journey through here. Sony has chosen two excellent games to give away, and here’s what we thought of them at the time.

In the 9/10 Push Square review for Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, editor Sammy Barker called the collection one of the best PS4 remasters.

Meanwhile, deputy editor Robert Ramsey was the one to review Journey for the site, awarding it a rare 10/10.

Which one of these two phenomenal PS4 games are you going to download and play for free first? Don’t forget that you don’t even need an active PlayStation Plus subscription to add the titles to your library — available until 5th May 2020. Trigger those downloads in the comments below.