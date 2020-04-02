Free Xbox One Games You Can Play This Weekend

If you’re an Xbox One owner looking for something to do this weekend, then Microsoft has just revealed the free games for its latest Free Play Days promotion. The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited is available for two weeks from now until April 13 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET, while WWE 2K20 and Monster Energy Supercross 3 are both free to play until April 6 at 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET. You can install and play these games as much as you want, but if you want to keep playing them past their free-play periods, you’ll need to buy them. Thankfully, each game is currently discounted, so you won’t have to pay full price to keep them forever.

The Elder Scrolls Online is an MMO based in the worlds of Skyrim, Morrowind, Oblivion, and more–that’s right, the Elder Scrolls, baby! The latest free update, Greymoor, has you exploring the dark underbelly of Skyrim, as a Vampire Lord tries to conquer and rule the land of Tamriel. You’ll have to banish supernatural storms that are terrorizing Western Skyrim. Thankfully, you’ll have two full weeks to play for free, but if you want to keep playing, The Elder Scrolls Online is $8, down from $20.

Monster Energy Supercross 3 currently sits at a 74/100 average on GameSpot sister site Metacritic. It’s a motocross racing game that features online versus and co-op multiplayer with 15 licensed stadiums and over a hundred riders. Monster Energy Supercross is $42, down from $60, during its free-play period.

GameSpot’s WWE 2K20 review scored it a 2/10 because of an onslaught of bugs, glitches, and crashes as well as unresponsive controls. WWE 2K20 has received several patches since its launch, and thankfully, you can see if these issues have been fixed without paying any money. If it passes the test, then you can snag WWE 2K20 for $19.80, down from its regular price of $60.

If you’re interested in more free games, Microsoft recently revealed the Xbox One’s free Games With Gold for April 2020. If you want to get Xbox Live Gold for cheap, then Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is only $1 for new subscribers’ first month. That gets you Xbox Live Gold and access to two huge game libraries on Xbox One and PC. There are also a lot of free games you can claim right now on Xbox One, PS4, PC, and more.