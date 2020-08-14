FreeFortnite: Is ‘Nineteen-Eighty-Fortnite’ Staged vs. Apple? Watch the Ironic App Store Wars

The Apple-Google vs. Epic Games Fortnite has shockingly begun. On Thursday, Aug. 13, Apple removed the Fortnite game on App Store due to payment issues. Google followed up this action and removed the game for Android players. After a few hours, Fortnite decided to sue the tech companies for ‘unfair’ cut on charges. They also uploaded a mocking video of Apple’s 1984 advertisement, changing it into ‘Nineteen-Eighty-Fortnite.’ Now Twitter users were speculating, ‘Does Epic Games already expects Apple’s recoil against Fortnite?’

If you’re now on Twitter, you’d probably seen one or two of your friends retweeted the Fortnite ban on Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Tech Times reported that Fortnite was banned on the iOS store after the game implemented its own in-app payment system. This means all products and digital offerings of the game can be bought on Epic Games itself, bypassing Apple for almost 30% of its revenue from the game.

After a couple of hours, the other App Store giant, Google Play Store also declared war on the battle royale game. Which also has the same impact of 30% shares on revenue.

Following the removal, The Verge reported that Epic Games decided to file a legal report against Apple and Google. The complaint states that the app stores have been “harming app developers’ relationship with their customers” through putting all the payment blames to Epic.

“Apple’s removal of Fortnite is yet another example of Apple flexing its enormous power in order to impose unreasonable restraints and unlawfully maintain its 100% monopoly over the iOS in-app payment processing market,” Epic said in the complaint.

After the filed legal complaint, Fortnite didn’t stop there. Shockingly, the company also released a campaign or parody video of Apple’s ‘1984 Macintosh Commercial.’ It was called the ‘Nineteen-Eighty-Fortnite.’

At the end of the video, the players of the game were called out to speak against the ‘monopolistic’ view of Apple against the game.

Interestingly, Twitter users have been divided into this issue. Most of them argue that Apple has been unfair on game developers for charging too much money for games. While some also noted that both Apple and Epic Games were just arguing whose side will charge more money on gamers– giving the billionaire vs. multi-billionaire dilemma.

One Twitter user, however, caught our attention. He guessed that Epic Games already knew Apple’s counter-action against what they did.

Whose side are you on in this App store wars?

