Friends can approve or reject dates for you for the first time on Tinder Swipe Party.

Tinder Swipe Party allows friends to approve or reject first-time dates for YOU.

TINDER is working on a new feature that will allow your friends to assist you in selecting a date.

It’s called Swipe Party, and it allows friends to video call each other and accept or reject potential lovers.

The feature isn’t ready yet, but it’s in the works.

GratisDatingTips, a Dutch website, discovered it as snippets of code, which TechCrunch later confirmed.

Although Tinder hasn’t finished developing the feature, it’s clear how it works.

Tinder users can invite their friends to a session using Swipe Party.

These friends wouldn’t need Tinder accounts, but could join as guests by verifying their name, phone number, and birth date.

So you won’t have to worry about inviting your friends who are in relationships to a swipe-athon with you.

Guests would be able to see the Tinder swiper’s screen as well as have access to the camera and microphone.

Friends would be able to vet Tinder users and even swipe for account holders as a result of this.

And because it’s all done remotely, no one has to be in the same room.

Tinder is also developing a video calling feature that will allow users to date virtually.

Swipe Party is not yet available to the general public.

Tinder, on the other hand, confirmed to TechCrunch that it is in the works.

“We’re always looking for new ways to help our members connect in new and exciting ways,” said a Tinder spokesperson.

Swipe Party may never make it into the app, as with all beta features.

