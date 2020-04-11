Friends Reunion Special Won’t Be Ready For HBO Max Launch

The global COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic situation is causing some major shifts in the entertainment industry from straight-to-digital releases to major premiere changes. Now, we can add another to the growing list: The Friends reunion originally scheduled to be part of the new HBO Max streaming service at launch will be delayed, Deadline reports.

The reunion had confirmed the return of the core Friends cast, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer. It was originally scheduled to enter production earlier this year before the pandemic-related shutdown. However, as the situation continues to evolve and social distancing orders remain in place, production has become impossible to schedule with any certainty. This, unfortunately, means the reunion show will not be ready for HBO Max’s May 2020 release.

Reunion aside, the streaming platform will boast an impressive library of classic episodes. Every season of Friends will be available, alongside 50 seasons of Sesame Street and every episode of The Big Bang Theory, and new episodes of DC Universe’s Doom Patrol. The service will cost $15.99 a month.

It is currently unknown when production will begin on the Friends reunion, so no new premiere date has been set.