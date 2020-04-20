Fringe, The O.C., 24, and more complete TV series are on sale starting at just $15

With streaming services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ popping up left and right, and live sports cancelled for the time being, there’s no reason to continue paying a cable company to keep watching its overpriced live TV channels. Buying shows digitally at digital retailers like iTunes and Vudu is a smart way to fill in the blanks left by streaming services and keep yourself entertained for less, especially when there’s a sale going on like today’s. iTunes is offering some stellar discounts on select complete TV series in digital HD with prices starting as low as $14.99, and a few of these shows are even at their lowest prices yet.

Not accustomed to using iTunes? What you might not know is that now that the Apple TV app is around, you can watch any movies or shows you purchase on iTunes using it. The app is available on more than just iOS devices, so you can download it to an Amazon Fire TV Stick or a Roku Streaming Device, and those are just two of the most popular options.

Digital Discount Complete TV Series Digital HD sale: Fringe, The O.C., and more

It’s time to add to your digital library at a discount. iTunes has more complete TV series on sale this week, including shows that any avid TV watcher needs to see like Fringe, Twin Peaks, 24, You’re The Worst, and more. Prices Vary See at iTunes

Two shows included in today’s sale which have never been priced this low are The O.C. and Fringe at $14.99 and $19.99 respectively. The O.C. is one of the most iconic teen dramas ever with a killer soundtrack running underneath, while on the other hand, Fringe’s five-season run on Fox garnered a cult following that eventually earned the show one hell of an ending — and one that’s worthy of a place in any sci-fi fan’s library.

Shows like New Girl, Orphan Black, 24, and Crazy Ex Girlfriend are all on sale for less than $30 today too, and rarely available at these prices. There are plenty more complete TV series on sale this week, so be sure to head over to iTunes and look through the selection while the discounts are still available.

