Froggy chair may not be in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but players are making do

We learned last week that froggy chair — the beloved amphibian furniture piece — is not (yet) in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The game leaked early online, and dataminers couldn’t find the item in the game’s files; it’s out now, and there’s still no sign of the adorable green chair.

The #BringBackFroggyChair hashtag is still going strong on Twitter, and fans are starting to cope by adding the froggy chair to their games in creative ways. It may not be an actual in-game item, but fans are paying homage to froggy chair. Some players have created new clothing items. Others are making art. Of course, there are shrines, too.

We’re gonna make this a thing #BringBackFroggyChair #BBFC #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/Xi6NykqaQ1

#BringBackFroggyChair #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/UPpfU4jSgd

Summon the froggy chair pic.twitter.com/LoIxikFmtw

#AnimalCrossing froggy chair dress froggy chair dress fro pic.twitter.com/l1kK7kZUAA

Made my own froggy chair! pic.twitter.com/7GAN2976gG

The froggy chair may be gone, but it’ll never be forgotten. For those unaware, the froggy chair has become a wholesome meme in the Animal Crossing community. It’s part of a furniture set from Animal Crossing: New Leaf. Honestly, it looks kind of shitty, and that’s part of its appeal.

Here’s to hoping it eventually gets added to New Horizons. If not, we do have the peach chair.

not to be controversial but the peach chair is better than the froggy chair pic.twitter.com/goYVm4PKQO

