From a Halloween solar flare to the fire-starting Carrington Event, these are the worst solar storms ever recorded.

From a Halloween solar flare to the fire-starting Carrington Event, these are the worst solar storms in history.

THE SUN provides us with warmth and light, but it can also erupt violently, resulting in solar flares that can cause damage to Earth.

Astronomers use the term “solar flare” to describe electromagnetic radiation eruptions in the Sun’s atmosphere.

When charged particles (primarily electrons) are accelerated and collide with the plasma medium, the phenomenon occurs.

While solar flares do not travel far enough to harm humans on Earth, the electromagnetic radiation and energetic particles can “temporarily alter the upper atmosphere, causing signal transmission disruptions from, say, a GPS satellite,” according to NASA officials.

A coronal mass ejection (CME), which is frequently associated with solar flares, could “induce electric fluctuations at ground level that could blow out transformers in power grids,” according to NASA officials.

For the past 500 years, evidence of solar flares, storms, and CMEs has been documented.

And some of these solar events have had serious consequences for our planet; here are some of the worst.

The Carrington Event, named after Richard Carrington, an astronomer who witnessed it, was the most powerful geomagnetic storm ever recorded.

It happened on September 1-2, 1859, during solar cycle 10, and was most likely caused by the sun’s coronal mass ejection (CME) colliding with Earth’s magnetosphere.

Indeed, the storm was so powerful that it caused auroral displays all over the world, as well as sparking and fire in a number of telegraph systems.

Experts predict that a storm of that magnitude would cause widespread electrical disruptions and blackouts in modern times.

A series of powerful solar storms wreaked havoc across North America and even parts of Vietnam in August 1972.

A large solar flare erupted on August 4th, knocking out long-distance phone service in several states across the United States.

The incident prompted AT&T to redesign its power system for transatlantic cables, according to NASA.

One of the most powerful solar storms since 1989 struck France on July 14, 2000, on the same day as the country’s Bastille Day.

Several satellites were short-circuited as a result of the event, which included a solar flare, solar particle event, and coronal mass ejection. There were also some radio blackouts.

This geomagnetic storm was also so powerful that it was rated an X5 on the solar flare scale.

From mid-October to early November in 2003, the Halloween solar storms were a series of solar flares and CMEs.

On October 28, just before Halloween, the worst of the bunch happened.

A powerful solar storm has arrived…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.