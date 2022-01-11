From Red and Yellow to Sword and Shield, every Pokemon game is listed in order.

From Red and Yellow to Sword and Shield, all of the Pokemon games are listed in chronological order.

For nearly 25 years, POKEMON has been a favorite among gamers all over the world.

We take a look at all of the Pokemon games in chronological order…

Originally, this Nintendo Game Boy game was only available in Japan.

It featured 151 Pokemon species, and the ultimate goal was to conquer the league and complete the Pokédex in order to become the best.

Pokemon Red and Blue was designed to take the rest of the world by storm after its success in Japan.

It was essentially a more polished version of Pokemon Red and Green.

The game’s popularity skyrocketed after the Pokemon anime TV show aired.

This was the first game to feature Pikachu as an on-screen companion who followed players around the game. It was released on the Nintendo Game Boy Color and Game Boy Color was the first game to feature Pikachu as an on-screen companion who followed players around the game.

On the Game Boy Color, Pokemon Gold and Silver debuted a new design.

There are also 100 new Pokemon for players to catch.

Pokemon started focusing more on giving players more options to customize their gaming experience with this game.

It was the first game in the series to give players the option of selecting their gender.

This was the franchise’s first game for the Nintendo Game Boy Advance, and it introduced 135 new species.

Two-vs-two battles were introduced with this game.

Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen was a remake of the original Pokémon games for the Game Boy Advance.

Emerald was the first Pokemon game to include the Battle Frontier area, where trainers could compete for Battle Points against other trainers.

Pokemon Diamond and Pearl were the first Pokemon games released for the Nintendo DS system.

Pokémon Platinum was the sequel to Pokémon Diamond and Pearl.

In a different dimension, the game invited players back to Sinnoh.

After the success of the first remake in the series, the creators decided to remake the original Gold Silver.

The game introduced a new feature that allowed players to select which Pokémon would follow them around the map as they moved.

The Pokédex in Pokemon Black and White gained 156 new entries, as well as a new region called Unova.

Triple Battle and Rotation are two new battle types that have been added.

The sequel to Pokemon Black and White, Pokémon Black 2 and White 2, was released in Japan.

Two years after the first Black and White games, it reintroduced players to the Unova region.

The Nintendo 3DS’s first game was Pokemon X and Y.

Many customization options were included in the game, including the ability to choose your hairstyle, clothing, and skin color.

Omega… Pokémon

Latest News from Infosurhoy.