Full House Cast Reunites For Quarantine Edition Of Theme Song

Full House was already revived on Netflix, but the cast of the classic sitcom still aren’t ready to say goodbye to their classic characters. In fact, since they’re all stuck at home during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, the cast has reunited to record a new take on the show’s iconic opening credits, complete with the original show’s theme song.

John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse on Full House and Fuller House, posted the video on Instagram, dubbing it Full Quarantine. “Unlike [Full House], this will all go away,” he wrote.

In the video, Stamos, Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and Andrea Barber all reprise their roles, but from their own homes. They’re also all being pretty ridiculous. For instance, much like his ultra-tidy character Danny Tanner, Saget is shown cleaning his cleaning supplies. The video also features a special appearance from Full House creator Jeff Franklin.

Franklin’s inclusion is interesting, given that he was dismissed from Fuller House, which he created and served as showrunner on, ahead of its final season. At the time, it was reported that numerous complaints about his behavior in the show’s writers’ room had been received, including hiss possibly being “verbally abusive to staffers.”

While the final season of Fuller House has already finished filming, Netflix has yet to release the final nine episodes of the series. They are expected sometime this year.