Full of rumors: iMac 23 ’’, MacBook Pro 14 ’’, HomePod mini, Xcode on iPad…

The leaks have fallen as in Gravelotte in recent weeks. Should we see this as the consequence of working at home which pushes Apple employees to be more voluble than usual? Either way, take it all with the tweezers. Mark Gurman, well-introduced behind the scenes at Apple, answered a few questions about Periscope while Jon Prosser, the new star of the leak, made all fire on Twitter.

Some rumors overlap, others do not, but these revelations (to be confirmed) show that even in a period of confinement, the activity did not stop on the Cupertino side, far from it! Gurman therefore “confirms” a refresh of the iMac, perhaps a 23-inch model as we discussed last night. Prosser adds that this new all-in-one is ready to go, and that it could happen at any time.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with its keyboard scissor mechanism is still in Apple’s pipes, just like a new Apple TV (but not 8K). The AirTags should be sold as premium accessories with their leather scabbards, says Gurman. The latter also explains that Apple has assembled a team to “save” the HomePod – a mini version is planned for this year, with serious improvements for Siri.

A minor update to the 16-inch MacBook Pro is expected to arrive in October or November, along with the “modular” headphones. Gurman will see you later for more information on the Mac Arms, and says Apple is not done with the AirPower. Jon Prosser delivered a preview of the C68, the little name internally of this charging mat, which would contain an A11 chip to avoid overheating:

Here’s my concept of “C68”

Apple’s most current internal prototype. – Fewer coils, with less overlap

– A11 chip inside to manage heat

– Lightning cable on right side

(Though I’d ​​expect that to change on the retail models) If they pull it off – expected Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 ~ $ 250 pic.twitter.com/sjViqjn0As – Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 13, 2020

Prosser quickly returned to the hypothetical game controller that Apple would develop ” since 2019 ” He does not know when the manufacturer will be finished with this product. The iPad Pro mini-LED which was to roll out at the end of the year will wait until 2021; the iPhone SE Plus is behind schedule, as Ming-Chi Kuo confirmed yesterday.

Where the two leakers clash is the possibility that Apple will launch Xcode on the iPad. For Gurman, it’s niet, while Prosser is confident that will happen. And we should see more of Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro on Pro tablets by next year!