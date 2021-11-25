Fury has been directed at a sick Iranian video game in which players are challenged to save George Floyd from being murdered.

A DISTURBING Iranian video game in which players must prevent George Floyd’s murder has sparked outrage.

Save the Freedom was created by Iran’s Basij paramilitary force, which is an arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (via Kayhan Life).

Last year, police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and video of the white cop kneeling on the black man’s neck as he died sparked worldwide outrage.

According to journalist Séamus Malekafzali, players must progress through 30 increasingly difficult levels while facing waves of enemies attempting to kill Floyd.

The mobile game has sparked a social media outpouring of rage.

@Nak0seda said, “This is a joke, right?”

“What the hell is going on here?”

Why are they portraying his assassination as a game and a means of profit?

“Disgusting,” wrote @xblueiixia on Twitter.

@D_Austin96 chipped in, “This is so sick.”

The grotesque mobile game is one of many created as part of the Basij Digital Content Nationwide Event.

Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naghdi gave the brief to the software programmers of the Basij paramilitary force, which was organized by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

“The first challenge for this competition is to design a game called ‘Rescuing George Floyd’ for mobile phones and computers,” he said.

“The goal of this computer game should be to save this black citizen from American cops.

“Today, the internet is the only place where America can turn its defeats into victories.”

“People inside the United States scream ‘death to America’ and set fire to the American flag.”

Domestic and foreign policies in the United States have failed miserably.

In that country, the public has become increasingly polarized.”

An animation “depicting Islamic tribes and nations entering Baitul Qods [Jerusalem]” is one of the competition’s other ‘challenges.’

Another is an app “that can suggest prayer for any given situation.”

