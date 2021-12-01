Fury over a new Windows update that could cost you money – a cautionary note to all PC users

Fury over a new Windows update that could cost you money – a cautionary note for all PC users

Microsoft’s Edge browser has been chastised for including a “buy now, pay later” extension.

When buying something online, the extension may cause users to pay more than they intended.

Microsoft Edge, which bills itself as the “best browser for Windows,” has begun encouraging some users to use Zip, formerly known as QuadPay, a short-term financing service.

The feature is “currently available only in the United States,” according to the company, which has not stated when it will be expanded.

According to Ars Technica, after updating to version 96 of the software, some US Edge users saw Zip integrated into their browsers.

They noticed that the option to use Zip was displayed near the area where you’d normally enter credit card information on checkout pages.

It was occasionally observed ingrained in the actual checkout page.

It should only appear if Edge detects that you’re about to make a payment between (dollar)35 and (dollar)1,000, as that’s the price range Zip can handle.

Only by contacting Microsoft and requesting that Zip be removed can a website owner prevent Zip from appearing on their page.

Although many people enjoy the convenience of pay-as-you-go services, Edge users should be aware that there is a catch.

Zip allows you to pay nothing up front and then repay the money in four “interest-free” installments over the course of six weeks.

The service isn’t, however, completely free.

Each time a user returns a payment, they will be charged (dollar)1.

As a result, if you use this method, your online purchases will always be (dollar)4 more expensive than you anticipated.

Purchase-now, pay-later plans have also been chastised for putting some customers in debt.

According to a Credit Karma study conducted in the United States, over a third of people who use similar plans have fallen behind on payments, which could have a negative impact on their credit score.

Some disgruntled Edge users have expressed their dissatisfaction with the platform’s apparent encouragement of users to buy now and pay later.

“Microsoft added Buy Now Pay Later into Edge (and thus Windows 10 and 11 base OS), a thing that has been known to be abused to harm people,” tweeted popular cybersecurity tweeter Kevin Beaumont.

“The tags on Microsoft’s blog post say it all.

Continue to speak up.”

It now has tags like “exploitative,” “poor leadership,” “greed,” “cashgrab,” and “predatory,” thanks to a user-based tagging system on Microsoft’s blog post.

“How do I turn this feature off? The first time I see it, it will be the last time I use edge,” another irritated user wrote.

Microsoft has stated that it is “not involved in the loan’s provision and does not collect a fee…

