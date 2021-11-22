Futurists reveal life in 2036, including INSECT burgers and cheaper vacations.

Within the next 15 years, a panel of futurists predicts that humans will eat at insect restaurants, go on virtual reality vacations, and see robot hire and servicing shops pop up on high streets.

Smart AI fashion boutiques will use scanners to create one-of-a-kind’made-to-measure’ garments, reducing the need for retailers to store expensive inventory while also ensuring the perfect fit.

Haptics, which are wearable devices that allow you to feel heat and touch, have been dubbed the future of the gaming and education industries.

These are the predictions of four of Britain’s leading futurists and consumer business experts, who collaborated on the NatWest Future Businesses Report, which depicts how British industry might look in 2036.

The bank commissioned the report, which was written by leading futurist Dr Ian Pearson, consumer business guru Kate Hardcastle MBE, Shivvy Jervis, founder of FutureScape248 – the award-winning human-centred innovation lab – and futurist and author Tom Cheesewright, to inspire the next generation of start-ups and SMEs.

The panel revealed that, in the not-too-distant future, travel agents will be able to let vacationers ‘try-before-they-fly’ through virtual reality experiences, and daily commutes will be made in high-speed personal travel pods to avoid city traffic.

The late-night kebab will be replaced by protein-rich insects served by ‘bug burger bars.’ Fried locust or a worm burger will be the fast food of choice.

AI fashion boutiques, on the other hand, could use technology to create perfectly tailored garments.

“The NatWest Future Business Report helps to paint a picture of what changes we may see in the business environment over the next 15 years,” said futurist Dr. Ian Pearson, one of the report’s authors.

“What became clear to all of us was how increased interaction with technology would revolutionize businesses and transform almost every industry.”

“One thing the panel agreed on was that our high streets will continue to thrive if businesses can provide compelling reasons for people to visit them.”

“Over 50% of retail will still be in high street shops in the long run, with predictions like AI tailoring and insect food outlets demonstrating how businesses can adapt in the future.”

According to the report, robot farmers or drones, such as those featured in the 2014 film Interstellar, will aid in meeting humanity’s rising food demands, which are expected to increase by up to 98 percent by 2050.

Smart toilets with the ability to analyze urine and feces for killer diseases like diabetes and cancer will help improve human health monitoring.

In addition, smart skin clinics are expected to emerge, which will connect wearable technology…

