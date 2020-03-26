Gadgets: Science and Technology: Lenta.ru

Xiaomi Redmi subsidiary unveils new flagship killer line-up smartphones. The devices of the K30 Pro series have a Qualcomm chip and a camera with four sensors, it follows from the description on the company’s website.

The series includes the Redmi K30 Pro and K30 Pro Zoom smartphones, the decoding of the letter in the name of which translates as “flagship killer”. Both phones received a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080 × 2040 pixels, a Snapdragon 865 processor, up to eight gigabytes of RAM and up to 256 gigabytes of internal memory. The front camera with a resolution of 20 megapixels is hidden in the drop-down end module.

Both devices released a battery with a capacity of 4700 milliampere-hours with fast charging at 33 watts, a fingerprint sensor hidden in the screen, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, and a USB Type-C port. Devices differ in only a few details. In particular, the K30 Pro base unit received a camera with sensors with a resolution of 64, 5, 13 and 2 megapixels, while the K30 Pro Zoom has cameras with a resolution of 64, 8, 13 and 2 megapixels. K30 Pro also equipped with a headphone jack.

K30 Pro is available in the basic version with six gigabytes of RAM and 128 gigabytes of internal memory, which was estimated at 2999 yuan, or about 33 thousand rubles. The older version with eight gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of internal memory will cost 3699 yuan, or about 41 thousand rubles.

K30 Pro Zoom is only available in 8/128 gigabyte and 8/256 gigabyte versions. The cost of the basic modification will be 3799 yuan, or about 42 thousand rubles, the oldest – 3999 yuan, or almost 45 thousand rubles. The devices of the series will go on sale in China on April 4.

