Galaxy S10 and Note 10 are about to get these new S20 features

Samsung has revealed that a new software update will bring some Galaxy S20 features to the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy Note 10. Specifically, the update will bring a few camera features with it, along with the Galaxy S10’s Gallery and sharing features. Even better is that Galaxy S10 and Note 10 users won’t have to wait very long for this update to arrive.

That’s because it’s launching tomorrow, April 3rd. Chief among the additions are the camera features that launched with the S20. Those features include Single Take, which allows users to take photos and videos using all of their camera’s lenses. For instance, when you snap a picture with Single Take, you camera will snap simultaneous images using the ultra-wide, telephoto, and main lenses, allowing you to look at the collection and choose the best one (with the assistance of AI) afterward.

Beyond Single Take, S10 and Note 10 users are also getting Night Hyperlapse, which promises “amazing low light shots, perfect for sharing on social media.” As a supplement to Night Hyperlapse, S10 users will be getting a souped up Night Mode. Other camera features landing on the S10 and Note 10 include My Filters, which allows you to create your own photo filters; Pro Video, which serves up manual control over video settings; and Front & Rear Video Recording, which does exactly what the name suggests and lets you switch between the front and rear cameras while recording a video.

The camera features will be joined by new Gallery features like Clean View and Quick Crop from the S20. Clean View will group similar shots together automatically, while Quick Crop will let you crop an image simply by zooming in on it from the Gallery.

Finally, we have the sharing features that are heading to the S10 and Note 10. Quick Share will show you other nearby users and let you share content with them, with Music Share allowing you to share your Bluetooth connection with another user so you don’t have disconnect your phone and wait for them to connect just to pass off the connection. You’ll be able to find all of these features in the software update that will begin shipping out to S10 and Note 10 users tomorrow.