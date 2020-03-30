Galaxy S20+ Kvadrat Cover review: Eco-friendly, compostable, and stylish

A sustainable case that feels as good as it looks.
Plastic cases these days are a dime a dozen, and while there’s nothing particularly wrong with them, it always feels like a shame to cover up your expensive and carefully designed new phone with a sheet of TPU. If you’re going to put a protective case on your phone, why not get something that feels as unique and well-crafted as the phone itself?
Kvadrat is a textile company from Denmark that regularly collaborates with designers, architects, and now Samsung, and it’s crafted a slim, sustainable case for the Galaxy S20+ made out of recycled PET bottles.
At a glance
Galaxy S20+ Kvadrat Cover
Bottom line: The Kvadrat Cover is a sustainable case for the Galaxy S20+ made entirely out of recycled materials. It’s available in three colors, and provides added grip and protection to the phone while keeping a slim profile. It’s a well-made case that’s 100% compostable, though it’s a bit pricey.
The Good
- Precise cutouts and tactile buttons
- Slim profile
- Textile material adds grip
- Available in three great colors
- Made of 100% recycled, compostable materials
The Bad
- Some may not like the exposed bottom edge
- Frays a bit along the edges
- No availability for the S20 or S20 Ultra
The Kvadrat Cover closely resembles Google’s fabric cases for its Pixel lineup, but the in-hand feel is a bit different. Kvadrat’s case is a bit more coarse, but it still feels comfortably soft and, more importantly, adds a lot of grip to this incredibly slippery phone. I love the green color of my case, which pairs nicely with my Cosmic Gray S20+, but there are also options in red and gray.
The case wraps along all but the bottom edge of the S20+, leaving the USB-C port, microphone, and speaker grill exposed. That tends to be a bit of a mixed bag with people, but I find that leaving the bottom edge exposed feels more comfortable when resting the phone on my finger.
There’s a soft rubber-like lining running along the sides of the case and into the inside, giving the phone some smooth padding. On the inside is some branding and a callout to the case’s wholly recycled PET bottle materials, while a tag on the outside of the case reminds you of who made it.
Kvadrat did a great job with the build quality of the case, and it’s a tighter, better fit than even the Samsung-made leather case I typically use on the S20+. It doesn’t feel loose in the slightest, and the power and volume buttons along the side retain their clicky, tactile feel through the soft outer material.
In case you’re wondering like I was before the case arrived, the design is precise enough that you won’t see any of your phone’s glass backing peeking through the camera cutout — which is great if you want to get the case in a color that doesn’t necessarily work well with the finish of your phone.
I’ve used a few other cases made of recycled materials before, like Pela’s compostable Pixel 4 case, but none of them have been nearly as impressive in both form and function as the Kvadrat Cover.
It’s not a cheap case by any means at $50, but between the great build quality, the 100% recycled materials, and the fact that it’s even compostable so there’s no waste once you’re done with it, I don’t think it’s unreasonable. This is a great case that should definitely be on your radar — I just wish it were available for more phones.
Galaxy S20+ Kvadrat Cover
The Kvadrat Cover is a sustainable case for the Galaxy S20+ made entirely out of recycled materials. It’s available in three colors, and provides added grip and protection to the phone while keeping a slim profile.
