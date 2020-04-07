Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) on T-Mobile gets a later shipping date

Thanks to the frightening prospect of being bored at home, the number of purchases of entertainment devices, from gaming consoles to tablets, have surged recently. This is definitely an opportune time for Amazon Apple whose Kindle readers, Fire tablets, and iPads have become synonymous with digital content consumption. Not one to be left out, Samsung is also pushing its own affordable Galaxy Tab A slate forward but it might come a little too late for T-Mobile customers.

Samsung very silently made available the 2020 model of the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 just two weeks ago. It usually doesn’t make a big splash about its entry-level products so that wasn’t exactly out of the ordinary. That’s not to say the tablet is nothing worth writing home about, especially in the context of its price.

The Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020), as its name suggests, comes with an 8.4-inch 1920×1200 WUXGA screen which is more than enough for Full HD videos, especially since streaming services are throttling video quality to lessen the strain on the Internet these days. There’s only 32 GB of storage, though, but you can plug in a micro SD card if you’re running low on space. The 5,000 mAh battery is big for this size, promising hours of watching.

It is by no means a powerful tablet, though, running on an Exynos 7904 chipset with 3 GB of RAM. Despite those mediocre specs, the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) supports an LTE connection in addition to Wi-Fi. All that it’s really missing is S Pen support for note-takers and doodlers.

This LTE tablet costs less than $300 but its actual price depends on where you get it from. Samsung’s full price for the T-Mobile model is $284.99, strangely higher than the $279.99 Verizon. T-Mobile itself, however, has it a lot lower at a full $264, or $11 per month for 24 months. That said, the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) from T-Mobile will also be arriving a lot later, with estimated shipping dates between May 30 and June 22.