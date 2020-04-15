Galaxy Tab S6 Lite goes live without much excitement

It might be OnePlus’ time under the spotlight today with the launch of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro yet that doesn’t mean there are no various other new items that appeared at the same time. Offered its mid-range standing, nonetheless, it’s not precisely shocking that Samsung really did not make a big splash concerning the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite’s main reveal. And also while the precise schedule day is still unknown, the Indonesian product page a minimum of confirms what to expect when it does.

There’s no refuting that the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a mid-range slate yet, to be sincere, it does not really drop that far from the Galaxy Tab S6 tree. One of the most indicators are its unrevealed octa-core processor, possibly an Exynos 9611, and its 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The Galaxy Tab S6, in comparison, ran on a Snapdragon 855 with 6 GB of memory.

The 10.4-inch screen, not 10.5 inches like its even more costs namesake, does possess a weird 2000 × 1200 resolution that is plenty for Full HD material. The huge 7,040 mAh battery likewise supports those video clip watching tasks.

The tablet’s key functions, nonetheless, truly hinges on its S Pen, which fortunately ships with the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at no extra cost. There is no silo for it, nevertheless, as well as you’ll need to get a different Book Cover that does have a compartment for the stylus pen.

When the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will certainly go on sale or for exactly how much, the listing doesn’t include. The Wi-Fi model is believed to set you back 379 EUR while the LTE variation presses the rate up to 439 EUR. Like the Galaxy Tab S6, the Lite model will certainly can be found in color alternatives of Oxford Gray, Agora Blue, and also Chiffon Pink.