Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launch date and price accidentally revealed by Amazon

When it comes to less premium devices, Samsung doesn’t often make a lot of noise when they launch in select markets. Often we have to keep our eyes peeled for press releases, presuming there is even one, or product pages that suddenly pop up out of the blue. Sometimes, however, retailers are also “generous” enough to give us an accidental sneak peek at what’s to come. Case in point is Amazon Germany pushing the publish button for the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, revealing when we can expect it to launch and for how much.

It shouldn’t really be a surprise to see how much Samsung is asking for based on the Amazon listing that has been removed now. Based on no small amount of leaks, not to mention its own name, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is designed to fill the need for a mid-range 2019 tablet that has at least some connection to Samsung’s high-end Android tablet line. That connection, however, may mostly be in the name and size.

Those leaks point to a 10.4-inch 2000×1200 tablet that runs on an Exynos 9611 processor with a very modest 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of expandable memory. Cameras will be at low 8 megapixels on the back and 5 megapixels on the front while the battery will be a massive 7.040 mAh pack.

It will set itself apart from Samsung’s other mid-range tablets from the Galaxy Tab A series with its S Pen and Keyboard Cover accessories. No word on whether that S Pen will come in the box or as a separate purchase. From the leaked renders, it doesn’t seem to be a thin stick you can push inside the tablet’s body like some Galaxy Tab A with S Pen models. Neither is there any groove for magnetically charging the stylus like the more expensive Galaxy Tab S6.

Given those details, Amazon’s price tag of 428.44 EUR, roughly $470, doesn’t really come as a shocker. That seems to be the price for the LTE model though so the Wi-Fi variant could come at an even lower price point. Amazon’s page also lists it as becoming available on April 2, so there won’t be that long a wait for official confirmation.